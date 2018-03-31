Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $120,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $47,713,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 103.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 40,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $2,429,044.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,943,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,252,923.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

