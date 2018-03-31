Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 58,151 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,151 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.08% of United Technologies worth $76,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “positive” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS set a $155.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

UTX stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $100,628.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

