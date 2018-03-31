Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) Plans GBX 13 Dividend

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lowland Investment stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 14.85 ($0.21). Lowland Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 1,390 ($19.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,590 ($21.97).

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to give shareholders a higher than average return with growth of both capital and income over the medium to long term. The Company invests in a range of the United Kingdom companies of various sizes with normally not more than half by value coming from the over 100 United Kingdom companies and the balance from small and medium sized companies.

