LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd (FXG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd (NYSEARCA:FXG) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.87% of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 36,772 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd alerts:

NYSEARCA FXG opened at $46.91 on Friday. First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/lpl-financial-llc-cuts-holdings-in-first-trust-cnsumer-stapl-alpha-fd-fxg-updated.html.

First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.