LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,201,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $931,616,000 after acquiring an additional 561,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,749,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Concho Resources by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,823,000 after acquiring an additional 377,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 3,704.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 297,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 289,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22,409.38, a PE ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Concho Resources had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray M. Poage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $603,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $5,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares in the company, valued at $109,303,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,759 shares of company stock worth $18,948,027. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.19.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

