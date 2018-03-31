Lululemon Athletica inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12,071.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

