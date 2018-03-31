Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $12,071.75, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

