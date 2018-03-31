Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

“We believe the results demonstrate the continued momentum in the business and proves the lululemon brand is gaining strength (+11% comp 4Q, CC), globally, and we continue to see ample growth opportunity ahead, led by Int’l and digital (+42% comp, CC). Importantly, momentum has carried into 1Q18, and we raise our comp estimate to +LDD % (in CC). Further, we expect continued GM gains (on tough comparisons), along with expense leverage, to continue to drive earnings power. We raise our PT to $90 (from $85). LULU reported 4Q17 adjusted EPS of $1.33, $0.06 above our estimate and consensus, including a stronger-than-expected top-line (+18% to $929mn vs. our +16% estimate) and gross margin (+210bps vs. our +110bps) result. Total comp sales increased 11% (CC; +12% reported), above our estimate/consensus of ~9%, accelerating 4pts QoQ (+4pts on a two- year stacked basis).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.05.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $12,071.75, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

