LUXCoin Market Cap Reaches $5.19 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00052774 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $69,132.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Argentum (ARG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000078 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,387,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,387,363 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LUXCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.