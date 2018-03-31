LUXCoin Price Tops $4.87 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00069979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $169,250.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About LUXCoin

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,389,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,999 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

