ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Purchases 412,032 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 412,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $5,929,140.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $2,708,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 480,912 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $6,636,585.60.

On Thursday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 230,889 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $3,433,319.43.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 577,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $8,840,340.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 3,087,280 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $46,000,472.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 340,137 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $5,091,850.89.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $13.58 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $223.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.82 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 24.06% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGI. UBS began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,321,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $4,582,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 109,044.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 951,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 950,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

