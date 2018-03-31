LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.817825452375 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LYB stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,696.68, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.64 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 854 shares of company stock worth $79,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

