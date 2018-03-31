Macerich Co (MAC) Receives $65.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.39.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Macerich by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Macerich by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,038. Macerich has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7,890.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Macerich had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

