Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mack Cali Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5243594877974 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Mack Cali Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

CLI stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,506.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In other news, CFO David J. Smetana purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,788. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

