Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,842 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Dunkin’ Brands worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNKN. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 183,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dunkin’ Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 444,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dunkin’ Brands by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dunkin’ Brands by 112.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

DNKN stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Dunkin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4,909.98, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is an increase from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Dunkin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.20%.

In other Dunkin’ Brands news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $830,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,459.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,320,199. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

