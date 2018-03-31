Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 6,314 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron LP now owns 1,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Argus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $260.00 price target on Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $216.70 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $175.66 and a 1 year high of $248.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57,694.75, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

In related news, VP John E. Gallagher sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,623.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 269,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.82, for a total value of $58,737,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,753 shares in the company, valued at $64,420,918.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,108 shares of company stock valued at $61,321,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

