Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $24.37 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of United Bankshares worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 690,188 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,158,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,994,000 after buying an additional 689,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 763,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 663,997 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 513,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 239,894 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 564,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 238,101 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,702.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $42.85.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.94 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price target on United Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $849,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 491,810 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 69,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $2,555,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,311 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/macquarie-group-ltd-raises-position-in-united-bankshares-inc-ubsi-updated.html.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through community banking segment. United’s Banking Subsidiaries offer a range of commercial and retail banking services and products. United, through its subsidiaries, engages in community banking and offers banking products and services permitted by law and regulation.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.