Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Danaher by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in Danaher by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 661.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, insider Rainer Blair sold 3,981 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $398,299.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,587.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 42,988 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $4,397,242.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,260 shares of company stock valued at $31,657,786. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,299.03, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 13.60%. Danaher’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-83886-shares-of-danaher-co-dhr-updated.html.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.