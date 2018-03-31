MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 1,250,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,572. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $152.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Lynn Cilinski sold 23,967 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $599,414.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $1,098,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 619.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 415,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/macrogenics-inc-mgnx-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.