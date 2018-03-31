Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 529.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.3% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.76.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $580,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,770.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.62, for a total value of $943,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,492.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82,686.91, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

