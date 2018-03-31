Maggie Price Reaches $0.0103 (MAG)

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Maggie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maggie has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $316,504.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maggie has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maggie

Maggie (MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. Maggie’s official website is maggie.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy Maggie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maggie must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maggie using one of the exchanges listed above.

