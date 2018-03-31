Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. 21,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,248. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.13, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,150,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a provider of application development, business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and related professional services. The Company is a vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing services. Its software technology is used by customers to develop, deploy and integrate on premise, mobile and cloud-based business.

