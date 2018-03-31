Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.12, for a total transaction of C$7,212,000.00.

Donald James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magna International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 21st, Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of Magna International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.17, for a total transaction of C$3,708,500.00.

TSE:MG opened at C$72.57 on Friday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$74.86.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.50 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Magna International (TSE:MG) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/magna-international-mg-director-sells-c7212000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.