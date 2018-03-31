MagneGas (MNGA) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) is one of 32 public companies in the “POLLUTION CNTRL” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MagneGas to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MagneGas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MagneGas has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagneGas’ peers have a beta of 1.75, suggesting that their average share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MagneGas and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million -$17.46 million -0.02 MagneGas Competitors $413.38 million $17.94 million 9.66

MagneGas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas. MagneGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MagneGas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% MagneGas Competitors -7.94% -10.06% -0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MagneGas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 MagneGas Competitors 60 277 362 9 2.45

MagneGas currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.24%. As a group, “POLLUTION CNTRL” companies have a potential upside of 19.08%. Given MagneGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MagneGas is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

MagneGas peers beat MagneGas on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MagneGas Company Profile

MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company. The Company creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of carbon-rich liquids, including certain liquids and liquid wastes. The Company is also developing the use of fuel for co-combustion with hydrocarbon fuels to reduce emissions. The Company also markets, for sale or licensure, its plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste (the Plasma Arc Flow System). Its products include the fuel called MagneGas2 for the metal working industry, the equipment primarily known in the firefighting industry, known as MagneTote, and the machines that produce MagneGas2, known as Plasma Arc Flow refineries. In addition, the Company sells metal cutting fuels and ancillary products through its subsidiary, Equipment Sales and Service, Inc. (ESSI), a Florida corporation. It distributes products through several industrial gas companies in California, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

