Magnum (MGM) Market Capitalization Tops $3,463.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Magnum has traded 63.6% lower against the dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Magnum has a market cap of $3,463.00 and $10.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00718483 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00158542 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030412 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,169,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,169,336 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

