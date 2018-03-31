Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 963,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,009. The company has a market capitalization of $539.55, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Maiden has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $14.25.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.84). Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $703.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

MHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Maiden in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/maiden-holdings-ltd-mhld-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-on-april-16th-updated.html.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.