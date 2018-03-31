MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $106.27 million and $794,276.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003296 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00728738 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014049 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00152281 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032265 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Omni DEX and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.