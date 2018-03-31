MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in MainSource Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,263 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.26% of MainSource Financial Group worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MainSource Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MainSource Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MainSource Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MainSource Financial Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MainSource Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris M. Harrison sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $163,049.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MainSource Financial Group stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. MainSource Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.83, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.94.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). MainSource Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter. analysts predict that MainSource Financial Group Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from MainSource Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. MainSource Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MainSource Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of MainSource Financial Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

MainSource Financial Group Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

