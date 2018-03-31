Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price

News articles about Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Malvern Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.2447332249867 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Malvern Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. 8,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $170.89, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of -0.05.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price target on Malvern Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

