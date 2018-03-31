Manitowoc (MTW) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.11

News articles about Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manitowoc earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0740955455548 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:MTW opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,005.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.57. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.27 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.95 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

In other Manitowoc news, CFO David J. Antoniuk purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $92,889.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,179 shares of company stock worth $288,486 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

