Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,674,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 96.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,568,000 after buying an additional 185,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,433,000 after buying an additional 165,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,014.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 163,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,107,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,295,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $118,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,069.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 39,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $4,703,988.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,051 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,615.18, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/manpowergroup-man-shares-bought-by-sterling-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.