Margo Drucker Sells 994 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) SVP Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $108,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,094 shares in the company, valued at $119,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Monday, March 5th, Margo Drucker sold 438 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $43,440.84.

On Thursday, March 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,238 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $123,020.06.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Margo Drucker sold 9,092 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $876,105.12.

On Thursday, February 1st, Margo Drucker sold 1,237 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $88,903.19.

On Monday, February 5th, Margo Drucker sold 1,759 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $124,361.30.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 4,761 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $338,031.00.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8,847.60, a P/E ratio of 103.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $112.41.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.55 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $80.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho started coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on GrubHub from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/margo-drucker-sells-994-shares-of-grubhub-inc-grub-stock-updated.html.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.