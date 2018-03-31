Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,488,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,293,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,391,093,000 after buying an additional 4,945,515 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,098,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,830,000 after buying an additional 3,960,191 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,854,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,689,000 after buying an additional 3,735,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,990.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,634,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,494,000 after buying an additional 3,516,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.43 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. 5,732,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,951. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $103,260.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

