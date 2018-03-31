Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.51 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,579 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,137,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,459,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 204,205 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,232,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,415,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $6,671,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,676,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $558,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,125 shares of company stock worth $10,849,545. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $217.44 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $8,182.10, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 29.54%. research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

