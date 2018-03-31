Marscoin (MARS) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Marscoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Marscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marscoin has a market cap of $236,730.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006676 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000291 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001903 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004176 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Marscoin

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Marscoin is marscoin.org. The Reddit community for Marscoin is /r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

