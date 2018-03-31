Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,500,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,706,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,201 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,540,000 after acquiring an additional 416,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,533,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,483,000 after acquiring an additional 145,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41,924.45, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.27%.

In other news, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $968,931.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 22,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,883,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,602.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,855 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,268. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

