Martin Currie Global Pf (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Martin Currie Global Pf (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Pf’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MNP stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2.29 ($0.03). Martin Currie Global Pf has a twelve month low of GBX 223.50 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.45).

Martin Currie Global Pf Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

