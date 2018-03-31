Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 923,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,337,000 after purchasing an additional 656,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,136,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,413,000 after purchasing an additional 50,050 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 473,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total value of $2,606,122.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,850.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,084 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $175.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,228. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $184,160.44, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

