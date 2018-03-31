Marwyn Capital LLP (LON:MVI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MVI traded down GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1.26 ($0.02). Marwyn Capital has a one year low of GBX 143.30 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.54).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/marwyn-capital-llp-mvi-to-issue-gbx-2-06-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.