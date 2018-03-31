Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Matthews International Corp (MATW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 302,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,137,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 315,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wellington Shields raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,633.95, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Matthews International Corp has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $72.60.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Marsh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,207 shares in the company, valued at $899,488.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Matthews International Corp (MATW)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/matthews-international-corp-matw-stake-lifted-by-municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-updated.html.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.