Mattson Technology (MTSN) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Mattson Technology (NASDAQ:MTSN) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mattson Technology earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:MTSN opened at $3.60 on Friday. Mattson Technology has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

About Mattson Technology

Mattson Technology, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides a global semiconductor wafer processing equipment. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supporting semiconductor wafer processing equipment, which uses in the fabrication of integrated circuits. It operates in four product sectors: dry strip, etch, conventional rapid thermal processing and millisecond anneal.

