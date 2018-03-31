MaxCoin One Day Volume Reaches $5,877.00 (MAX)

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One MaxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. During the last week, MaxCoin has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. MaxCoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and $5,877.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.71 or 0.04451310 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00572005 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00082687 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00051282 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032982 BTC.

MaxCoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MaxCoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is not currently possible to purchase MaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaxCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

