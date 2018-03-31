MCAP (MCAP) Price Tops $0.29

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MCAP token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and C-CEX. MCAP has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $200,496.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MCAP has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00725300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029916 BTC.

About MCAP

MCAP was first traded on May 26th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. MCAP’s official website is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap. MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs.

Buying and Selling MCAP

MCAP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase MCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCAP must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCAP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

