McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Price Target Raised to $118.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13,948.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.83%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 92,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 558,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

