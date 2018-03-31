McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They presently have a $186.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. 5,289,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,942. The stock has a market cap of $124,243.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald's has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,776,174,000 after buying an additional 906,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,558,713,000 after buying an additional 481,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,646,000 after buying an additional 606,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,846,905,000 after buying an additional 1,572,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,812,747,000 after buying an additional 360,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/mcdonalds-mcd-given-buy-rating-at-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.