McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about McKesson (NYSE:MCK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McKesson earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8533006233907 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $140.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McKesson has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $29,066.97, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. McKesson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.74.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

