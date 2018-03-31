MDC Partners (MDCA) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MDC Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Shares of MDCA stock remained flat at $$6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 415,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59. MDC Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.59, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.70 million. MDC Partners had a net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts predict that MDC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MDC Partners by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 127,075 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in MDC Partners by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 165,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in MDC Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/mdc-partners-mdca-receives-12-00-consensus-pt-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.