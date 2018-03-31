MediBloc Price Tops $0.0159 (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One MediBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc has a market cap of $47.20 million and approximately $519,501.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,011.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.05702910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.15 or 0.09966770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.01678400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02597300 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00205495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00636551 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00080326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.02698790 BTC.

MediBloc Coin Profile

MediBloc is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Coinrail. It is not currently possible to buy MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

