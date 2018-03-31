Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80 on May 21st

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 231 ($3.19) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.62).

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, December 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.59) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 258.50 ($3.57).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

