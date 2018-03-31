Mercer International (MERC) & Veritiv (VRTV) Financial Review

Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Mercer International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mercer International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Veritiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercer International and Veritiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercer International $1.17 billion 0.69 $70.48 million N/A N/A Veritiv $8.36 billion 0.07 -$13.30 million ($0.85) -46.12

Mercer International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritiv.

Profitability

This table compares Mercer International and Veritiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercer International 6.03% 17.19% 5.76% Veritiv -0.16% 9.17% 1.91%

Volatility & Risk

Mercer International has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritiv has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercer International and Veritiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercer International 0 3 2 0 2.40 Veritiv 1 3 1 0 2.00

Mercer International currently has a consensus price target of $16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 30.02%. Veritiv has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.56%. Given Mercer International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Veritiv.

Dividends

Mercer International pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Veritiv does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mercer International beats Veritiv on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc. is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated two mills in Eastern Germany and one mill in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its three NBSK pulp mills had consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 1.5 million air-dried metric tons (ADMTs) of NBSK pulp and were capable of generating 305 megawatts (MW) of electricity. Additionally, its German mills generate tall oil from black liquor, which is sold to third parties for use in various applications, including bio-fuels. The Company’s mills generate and sell energy to regional utilities.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging and facility solutions. The Company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. The Company’s segments are Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format and specialty paper products, graphics consumables and graphics equipment. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers. The Packaging segment provides standard, as well as custom and packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room and other supplies such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

